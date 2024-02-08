South African opposition party to boycott president’s speech to Parliament ahead of elections

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa’s third-largest political party says it will boycott President Cyril Ramaphosa’s annual speech to Parliament because of suspensions from the legislature handed out to its fiery leader and five other party officials for disrupting last year’s event by rushing the stage Ramaphosa was on. The Economic Freedom Fighters said none of its more than 40 lawmakers would now attend Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address later on Thursday. The announcement raises the stakes ahead of national elections this year, when Ramaphosa’s ruling African National Congress Party faces the possibility of losing its parliamentary majority for the first time since it came to power at the end of apartheid 30 years ago.

