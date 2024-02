COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has issued a shelter-in-place for a neighborhood on the east side of the city.

According to CSPD, there is a barricaded suspect on Channing Pl., just east of North Academy Blvd.

Residents in the area are asked to shelter-in-place while the situation plays out and others are asked to avoid the area.

Further details are not available at this time.