Senior Biden campaign officials kick-start coordination with House Democrats for 2024 race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senior officials for President Joe Biden’s reelection effort met with House Democrats to outline in detail post-Super Tuesday campaign plans. Thursday’s strategy session is a big step in the campaign’s efforts to coordinate with lawmakers to organize and communicate with voters nationwide. The campaign aides plan to discuss their general election message and outlook for the year and ongoing mobilization efforts. Campaign officials say they’ll also focus on how to “activate and engage” supporters and how lawmakers can play a role in doing that. Julie Chavez Rodriguez, the campaign manager, says Democrats “are ready to run and win together this November.”

