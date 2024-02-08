Return to Nature Funeral Home owner appearing in El Paso County court

El Paso County, Colo. (KRDO) -- One of the Return to Nature Funeral Home owners in Penrose will appear in court today, February 8, 2024. The preliminary hearing for Jon Hallford is set for 1:30 at the El Paso County courthouse.

Jon was bailed out of the El Paso County jail last week following a decision to lower his bond. The presiding judge is expected to release the arrest affidavits for both Jon and Carrie Hallford. That will include photos from inside the funeral home where the decomposing remains of nearly 200 people were found.

Jon faces more than 250 felony charges including abusing a corpse, money laundering, forgery, and theft. His wife, Carrie Hallford, is set to appear in court in March.