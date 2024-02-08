Polish leader says US Republican senators should be ashamed for scuttling Ukrainian aid

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk says that U.S. Republican senators should be “ashamed” for leaving about $60 billion in wartime aid for Ukraine in limbo in a recent vote. Poland borders Ukraine and has been pressing the U.S. and Europe for unwavering support for Kyiv’s struggle against Moscow’s aggression as security concerns mount in the region. Writing on X, formerly called Twitter, Tusk invoked efforts in the 1980s by the U.S. Republican president, Ronald Reagan, to support Poland’s successful struggle to shake off Moscow’s dominance. Tusk wrote that Reagan must be “turning in his grave” now.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.