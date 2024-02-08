PHOTO GALLERY: A look at Lahaina in the 6 months since a wildfire destroyed the Maui town

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — It’s been six months since a wildfire leveled most of Lahaina, a centuries-old town on the Hawaiian island of Maui. Authorities say 100 people were killed and three are still missing from the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. Thousands of residents who lost their homes in the blaze are still living in hotels. An acute housing shortage on Maui means they can’t find places to live, even with Federal Emergency Management Agency rental assistance. Gov. Josh Green is pushing owners of Maui’s many vacation rentals to house displaced Lahaina residents so all evacuees can move into long-term housing by March 1.

