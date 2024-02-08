Nevada high court dismisses casino mogul Steve Wynn’s defamation suit against The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s Supreme Court has dismissed a defamation lawsuit brought by casino mogul Steve Wynn against The Associated Press. The legal case centered on a 2018 AP article about accounts to Las Vegas police from two women who alleged sexual misconduct by Wynn. He had argued that the story failed to fully describe elements of a woman’s account that would have cast doubt on her allegation that he raped her in the 1970s in Chicago. The court rejected his claim, citing state anti-SLAPP law. SLAPP refers to court filings that are made to intimidate or silence critics. An AP spokesperson says the court made the right decision. An attorney for Wynn says he’s surprised by the ruling and is considering all options.

