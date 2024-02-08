Multiple threats to election systems prompt US cybersecurity agency to boost cooperation with states

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s cybersecurity agency is launching a program aimed at boosting election security in the states. Officials with the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency hope it will shore up support for local offices and provide reassurance to voters that this year’s presidential elections will be safe and accurate. The agency, known as CISA, introduced its new election security adviser program Thursday to the National Association of State Election Directors. State and local election officials face a growing list of security challenges. Among the most daunting are potential cyberattacks by foreign governments. One agency official said “nation-state adversaries China, Russia, Iran, North Korea” are a particular concern.

