Minnesota Wild’s Bill Guerin named GM of U.S. 2026 Olympic and 2025 NHL 4-Nations Face-Off teams
Associated Press
Minnesota Wild general manager and three-time U.S. Olympian Bill Guerin will be responsible for overseeing the building of the United States teams competing in the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off tournament next year and the 2026 Winter Games. The hiring of Guerin as GM is a carryover from three years ago, when he was tabbed as the U.S. Olympic team general manager before relinquishing the role after the NHL decided against players competing at the 2022 Beijing Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The NHL is returning to Olympic play for the 2026 Winter Games in Milan-Cortina after skipping the past two.