Minneapolis settles lawsuit alleging journalists were harassed, hurt covering Floyd protests

The city of Minneapolis has agreed to pay $950,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging that journalists were subjected to police harassment and even hurt while covering protests over the police killings of George Floyd. The suit was brought by the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota and pro bono attorneys. It was one of several filed against law enforcement for alleged constitutional violations involving use of force. Several journalists reported being struck by less-lethal munitions, herded and detained while covering protests. The ACLU said the Minneapolis city council approved the settlement on a 13-0 vote. A city spokesperson said the city had no comment on the settlement.

