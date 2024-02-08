Migration and security top the agenda as EU leaders visit the African nation of Mauritania

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The head of the EU’s executive branch, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez are visiting the African nation of Mauritania to discuss migration, security and energy with the African nation’s President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani. The visit takes amid a surge in the number of migrants embarking on a dangerous Atlantic crossing from the coast of Mauritania to Spain’s Canary Islands.

