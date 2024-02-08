Meth found in child’s dollhouse in SC apartment where men were dealing drugs, solicitor says

By Stephanie Moore

Click here for updates on this story

LEXINGTON COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — Two South Carolina men are headed to prison after an investigation revealed they were dealing fentanyl out of an apartment where a 3-year-old lived and had meth stored in a young child’s dollhouse, according to the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Justin Stewart Goff, 34, and Steven Allen Loan, 36, pled guilty in Lexington County on Thursday, according to the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Goff pled guilty to trafficking fentanyl and unlawful conduct towards a child. Loan pled guilty to trafficking methamphetamine, second offense.

Circuit Court Judge William P. Keesley sentenced both Goff and Loan to 15 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Under South Carolina law, both levels of trafficking fentanyl and trafficking methamphetamine that were pled to are classified as violent, serious, and “no parole” offenses.

The solicitor’s office said the investigation began in early 2023 about possible drug activity around the Peachtree Place apartments in the Columbia area of Lexington County.

They said the investigation revealed that Goff was dealing fentanyl from his shared apartment with Loan.

On Aug. 10, 2023, agents searched the apartment and said they found Goff and Loan, along with two more adults and a three-year-old child were found living in the apartment.

Inside, investigators said they found more than 13 grams of fentanyl and more than 10 grams of methamphetamine, along with several items used in the sale of drugs.

All of the drugs found were in easily accessible areas for the young child, including the methamphetamine that was stored inside the young child’s dollhouse, investigators say.

The solicitor’s office said Goff and Loan both have prior convictions for drugs.

They both have been taken to the South Carolina Department of Corrections to serve their sentences.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.