Mayo Clinic unearths footage of World War II G-force testing

ROCHESTER, Minnesota (WCCO) — A piece of aviation and medical history hidden for nearly 80 years has been unearthed in Rochester.

Inside an office at the Mayo Clinic, someone found canisters of film showing how Minnesotans helped prepare World War II pilots.

Experts say planes were flying faster and higher than ever before, but the human body couldn’t keep up.

That’s when the Mayo Clinic stepped up in secrecy, according to Matthew Dacy, director of the clinic’s Heritage Hall.

“They were told to watch out for saboteurs or espionage,” Dacy said. “We were suddenly realizing, ‘Oh, now I understand what that room looked like. Oh, I understand how close things were, that there (was) one of our test planes flying over Rochester.'”

Doctors and researchers worked together to help protect pilots from the effects of gravitational force.

Mayo Clinic says the 700 feet of film was preserved with full color and detail.

