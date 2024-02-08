Manhattan prosecutor announces new indictments in Times Square brawl between police and migrants

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor in Manhattan has announced six additional indictments of men allegedly involved in a brawl with police officers in Times Square, but he says investigators were still working to identify several suspects and their exact role in the frenzy. The district attorney, Alvin Bragg, has faced growing pressure and political backlash following the release of video showing several migrants kicking police officers on a sidewalk and prying them off a man that they were trying to arrest. In a news conference Thursday, Bragg said his office had secured grand jury indictments for a total of seven suspects in the “heinous attack,” including two people who have not yet been arrested.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.