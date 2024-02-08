Man accused of torching police motorcycles in attack authorities have linked to ‘Cop City’ protests

ATLANTA (AP) — A man believed to be one of the opponents of a planned police and firefighter training facility in Atlanta has been arrested on charges of torching eight police motorcycles last summer. The attack was one of about two dozen acts of arson that officials have linked to protests against a facility that opponents call “Cop City.” Authorities say 30-year-old John Robert Mazurek was charged with first-degree arson in connection with the July 1 attack in the parking deck of a southeast Atlanta police precinct. Mazurek was arrested Thursday morning while authorities served search warrants at three local homes that they believe might contain evidence in connection with the attacks.

