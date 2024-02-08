Longtime GOP Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington state says she will not seek reelection

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington state says she will not seek reelection after two decades in Congress. McMorris Rodgers said in a statement Thursday she made the decision “after much prayer and reflection.” The 54-year-old is the chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. She did not give a reason for her retirement or indicate what she would do next. She said it had been an honor to represent the people of eastern Washington and that she would serve them in other ways. McMorris Rodgers was a state lawmaker before being elected to Congress in 2004, succeeding Rep. George Nethercutt.

