Karol G named 2024 Woman of the Year by Billboard

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Colombian singer-songwriter Karol G has earned the title of Billboard’s 2024 Woman of the Year, landing her in the same company as Taylor Swift, SZA and Lady Gaga. She will be honored as at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 6. Previous honorees also include Madonna, Cardi B and Ariana Grande. In 2023, Karol G’s album “Mañana Será Bonito” hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making her first woman to do so with a Spanish-language release. The awards show will be held at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, hosted by actor and producer Tracee Ellis Ross. Fans will be able to purchase tickets at billboardwomeninmusic.com.

