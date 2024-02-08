Julius Peppers headlines a defensive-focused Pro Football Hall of Fame class
By JOSH DUBOW
AP Pro Football Writer
LAS VEGAS (AP) — First-time candidate Julius Peppers headlines the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class that has a distinctive defensive feel. The star defensive end was joined by another elite pass rusher in Dwight Freeney and do-everything linebacker Patrick Willis in the modern era category announced Thursday night. Prolific receiver Andre Johnson and dynamic returner Devin Hester also got voted into the Hall from the group of 15 finalists. Two more defensive players got in on the senior category, with linebacker Randy Gradishar and defensive tackle Steve McMichael getting the necessary 80% support.