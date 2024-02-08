Jennifer Rizzotti, Joe Lewandowski picked as USA Basketball 3-on-3 coaches for Paris Olympics
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Basketball announced Thursday that Jennifer Rizzotti will coach the defending Olympic gold medalist women’s 3×3 team at this year’s Paris Games, and that Joe Lewandowski will coach the American men’s team in that sport. Rizzotti will be assisted by Tammi Reiss. Lewandowski will be assisted by James Fraschilla. Rosters for the men’s and women’s 3×3 teams will likely be finalized sometime this spring.