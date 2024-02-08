Jamal Murray scores 29 points and Nuggets hold off Lakers in the final minutes for a 114-106 victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 29 points, Michael Porter Jr. added 27 and the Denver Nuggets snapped the Los Angeles Lakers’ three-game winning streak with a 114-106 victory. Three hours before the game, the Lakers unveiled a 19-foot-tall bronze statue of Kobe Bryant outside their downtown arena. Nikola Jokic had 24 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists for the defending NBA champion Nuggets, who opened a three-game road trip with their third straight win and eighth in 10 games. Anthony Davis scored 32 points and LeBron James had 25 for the Lakers, whose longest winning streak since the In-Season Tournament ended.

