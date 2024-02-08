Hadley’s first double-double helps Colorado top Arizona State 82-70

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — J’Vonne Hadley finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double and Colorado rolled to a wire-to-wire 82-70 victory over Arizona State. Hadley, a senior, sank 5 of 8 shots for the Buffaloes (16-7, 7-5 Pac-12), who improved to 13-0 at home this season. He made both of his 3-point attempts and all seven of his free throws. KJ Simpson totaled 17 points and eight assists. Tristan da Silva and Cody Williams scored 15 and 11, respectively. Frankie Collins had 18 points to lead the Sun Devils (11-12, 5-7), who have lost five straight and seven of eight after winning their first four conference games.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.