Floridians shaken by 4.0 magnitude earthquake about 100 miles off the coast in the Atlantic Ocean

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they’re collecting reports from Floridians who felt shaking from a 4.0 magnitude earthquake off the state’s Atlantic coast. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake happened shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday about 100 miles east of Cape Canaveral. Earthquakes have been felt in Florida before. In September 2006, a 5.9 magnitude quake in the Gulf of Mexico was felt in Florida and other states. In parts of Florida, items were knocked off of shelves and some Floridians saw waves in their swimming pools during the 2006 quake. The USGS says that earthquake was felt all over Florida, and even in several other southern states including Texas, Louisiana, Georgia and the Carolinas.

