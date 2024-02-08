Enbridge appeals to vacate an order that would shut down its pipeline
By TODD RICHMOND
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Enbridge energy company is trying to persuade a federal appeals court to allow a pipeline to continue operating on a Wisconsin tribal reservation. In June, U.S. District Court Judge William Conley ordered Enbridge to shut down a portion of Line 5 that runs through the Bad River tribe’s reservation by 2026. The tribe fears the aging pipeline could rupture. Enbridge’s attorney told a three-judge federal appellate panel Thursday that Conley lacked authority to issue such an order. Bad River’s attorney is calling for an immediate shutdown to protect the environment.