Defense requests a mistrial in Jam Master Jay murder case; judge says no but blasts prosecutors

NEW YORK (AP) — Defense lawyers have unsuccessfully sought a mistrial in the case against two men charged with the murder of Jam Master Jay. They say prosecutors improperly guided a witness to testify Thursday that one defendant confessed to her decades ago that he killed the Run-DMC star and added that “people get what they deserve.” U.S. District Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall ultimately denied the mistrial. She noted that the witness had made similar prior statements that could have been broached to jurors anyway. But the judge angrily told prosecutors that their questions to the witness had crossed the line. The DJ was killed in October 2002.

