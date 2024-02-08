Coming in 2026: The Oscars will add Academy Award for casting directors

Casting directors are some of the most important creatives in Hollywood but have never been celebrated as such on Hollywood’s biggest night. Starting next year, however, that all changes. The Oscars will add a new award to recognize achievement in casting for films released in 2025 and beyond. The board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences made the announcement Thursday. This is the first time the academy has added a category since best animated feature film was established in 2001. The first statuette will be presented starting with the 98th Academy Awards in 2026.

