Brittany Mahomes makes rookie debut in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition

By Sarah Motter

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Brittany Mahomes will grace the pages of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit edition as a rookie in 2024 alongside names like Lori Harvey, Sharina Gutierrez and Penny Lane.

Sports Illustrated announced on Thursday, Feb. 8, that Brittany Mahomes would grace the pages of its Swimsuit edition’s 60th anniversary as a rookie in 2024. The news comes as her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, prepares to compete for another Super Bowl ring.

According to Sports Illustrated, the mother of two and owner of the Kansas City Current will be featured alongside a roster of women empowered and inspired women who use their platforms to be seen and heard.

“Brittany emerges as the epitome of a modern-day powerhouse,” said MJ Day, editor of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. “Founder of the world’s first-ever dedicated stadium for women’s sports, Brittany’s journey has surpassed all expectations, inspiring others with her tenacity and unyielding determination. We are proud to welcome her to the SI Swimsuit family where she will undoubtedly continue to empower women worldwide.”

Donned in Chiefs Kingdom red, the WAG’s sneak peek on Instagram revealed a few of the shots that may be included. Those and other previews of what the edition promises can be found here: hoo.be/siswimsuit.

