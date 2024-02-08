Bo Jackson awarded $21 million in Georgia blackmail, stalking case

ATLANTA (AP) — Former professional baseball and football player Vincent “Bo” Jackson, a running back who won the Heisman Trophy at Auburn University, has won a $21 million verdict in his civil case against his niece and nephew for trying to extort him. The Feb. 2 decision included a permanent protective order barring Thomas Lee Anderson and his sister, Erica M. Anderson Ross, from further bothering or contacting Jackson and his immediate family members. News outlets report Jackson claims the harassment started in 2022 and included threatening social media posts, public allegations that put him a false light and public disclosure of private information intended to cause him emotional distress.

