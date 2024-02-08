Biden’s memory is ‘hazy’ and ‘poor,’ says a special counsel’s report raising questions about his age
By JOSH BOAK
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The longstanding concerns about President Joe Biden’s age and memory intensified on Thursday after the release of a special counsel’s report investigating his possession of classified documents. The report described the 81-year-old Democrat’s memory as “hazy,” “fuzzy,” “faulty,” “poor” and having “significant limitations.” It noted that Biden could not recall defining milestones in his own life. The White House pushed back on the characterizations of Biden’s memory. It accuses special counsel Robert Hur of using “highly prejudicial language” that’s inappropriate for the Justice Department.