Attorneys for West Virginia governor’s family want to block planned land auction to repay loans
By JOHN RABY
Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Attorneys for the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice want to block a Virginia bank from plans to auction off land at the governor’s posh resort. A complaint seeking an injunction was filed Wednesday on behalf of the Greenbrier Sporting Club. Carter Bank & Trust wants to recover more than $300 million on defaulted business loans. The court filing says next month’s auction would jeopardize thousands of jobs and “severely damage” both the club and the Greenbrier Resort. Justice is finishing his second term as governor this year. The Republican is running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Joe Manchin, who’s said he won’t seek reelection.