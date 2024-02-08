Attorneys for West Virginia governor’s family want to block planned land auction to repay loans

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Attorneys for the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice want to block a Virginia bank from plans to auction off land at the governor’s posh resort. A complaint seeking an injunction was filed Wednesday on behalf of the Greenbrier Sporting Club. Carter Bank & Trust wants to recover more than $300 million on defaulted business loans. The court filing says next month’s auction would jeopardize thousands of jobs and “severely damage” both the club and the Greenbrier Resort. Justice is finishing his second term as governor this year. The Republican is running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Joe Manchin, who’s said he won’t seek reelection.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.