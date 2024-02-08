At least 6 unaccounted for – and no one alive inside – after house set afire amid shooting near Philadelphia, official says

By Danny Freeman, John Miller and Christina Maxouris, CNN

(CNN) — Investigators are still working to get into a Philadelphia-area home as at least six members of a family remain unaccounted for after officers responding the prior afternoon to a report a child had been shot there were struck by gunfire and the home set ablaze, a district attorney said.

Authorities “have reason to believe” a relative who shot at the officers from the East Lansdowne home is among as many as eight people unaccounted for, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said in a Wednesday news conference and an interview with CNN affiliate KYW-TV.

The work Thursday was deemed a “recovery effort,” with nobody alive inside the “unstable” home where hot spots still burned, he told reporters. Detectives were methodically going through the crime scene with excavation experts and a drone.

The process may take “hours” or even “days,” Stollsteimer said Thursday. “Unfortunately, I’m very confident that we’re going to find at least one body in there, and I think we’re going to find many more, several more.”

“It is going to be a tragic story,” he added.

Authorities had been working to nail down “whether or not an 11-year-old girl was or was not shot,” as well as who shot the officers, Stollsteimer said Wednesday. Also among lingering questions is how and when the fire started – and who started it.

“We intend to hold everyone accountable,” he said.

A chaotic scene unfolded in and around the home Wednesday as flames swallowed most of the structure, leaving nothing but a charred shell that released massive black smoke plumes, footage from CNN affiliate WPVI shows.

With the fire still raging, an armored vehicle at one point rammed the house, WPVI footage shows.

“I heard a lot of gunshots … and I just (saw) cops running from everywhere,” one neighbor told WPVI, adding they heard authorities yelling about an “active shooter.”

A multi-generational family had lived in the house for at least five years, a neighbor told CNN.

Responding officers ‘met by gunfire’

Earlier Wednesday, a person had been barricaded in the house, a Delaware County law enforcement source told CNN.

Authorities then got a 911 call just before 3:50 p.m. Wednesday reporting “an 11-year-old girl had been shot” at the home in a borough a few miles west of downtown Philadelphia, Stollsteimer said at the news conference.

Someone claiming to be a child apparently called police and said they had been shot, another source briefed on the situation told CNN, adding it was unclear whether a child had actually been shot.

Officers from three agencies responded and were “immediately met by gunfire,” Stollsteimer said. Two officers from different agencies were struck and “dragged out of danger” by colleagues, he said.

Both suffered non-life-threatening, traumatic injuries – one shot in the leg, the other in the forearm – and were taken to a Philadelphia hospital and in stable condition, he said.

After officers responded, the house was set ablaze, Stollsteimer said. The block was emptied of people and the fire brought mostly under control, though it still remained smoldered Wednesday night, Stollsteimer said at that time.

“There’s nobody else in danger,” he said. “We’re not going to make entry into that house until we know that the fire’s under control and that it’s safe for those officers to go in there … We don’t want another single officer hurt tonight in Delaware County.”

The William Penn School District is providing counselors to support students and staff, it said in a statement.

“This is a time when we need to be there for each other and to provide reassurance for our students, as it is impossible to make sense of what occurred,” the district said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

