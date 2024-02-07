What’s next for Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of the Michigan school shooter?

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The mother of a Michigan school shooter is the first parent in the U.S. to be found criminally responsible for a mass school attack conducted by their child, even though she didn’t pull the trigger. It’s an example for prosecutors elsewhere and could be a sharp reminder for parents to be mindful at home. Jennifer Crumbley will be sentenced for involuntary manslaughter in April. Her son Ethan pleaded guilty to killing four students at Oxford High School in 2021 and is serving a life sentence. The parents were accused of making a gun accessible at home. The shooter’s father James Crumbley faces trial in March.

