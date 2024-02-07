UN agencies seek $4.1B to help civilians in Sudan and refugees who fled the country’s 10-month war

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian aid and refugee agencies are appealing for $4.1 billion in international support for embattled civilians in Sudan amid signs that some may be dying of starvation after nearly a year of war between the forces of rival generals. In their joint appeal on Wednesday, refugee agency UNHCR and the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that half of Sudan’s population, or some 25 million people, requires support. They said the requested funds would go to help civilians in Sudan and others who have fled abroad. U.N. officials have urged the world not to let the wars in Ukraine and Gaza overshadow the conflicts in places like Sudan, Congo, Afghanistan and Myanmar.

