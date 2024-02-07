UK leader Sunak criticized for gender remark as mother of murdered teenager attends Parliament

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing criticism after seeking to mock the position of the Labour Party’s leader on the definition of a woman, less than two minutes after lawmakers in the House of Commons heard that the mother of a murdered transgender teenager was in Parliament. In response to a question Wednesday from Keir Starmer, Sunak listed a series of issues that he said showed the Labour leader making about-turns, ending with a quip about his stance on “defining a woman.” Starmer, who had welcomed the mother of Brianna Ghey, Esther Ghey, to the public gallery, was visibly furious in response and said the comments were inappropriate.

