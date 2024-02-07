Thousands of Spanish farmers stage a second day of tractor protests over EU policies and prices

MADRID (AP) — Thousands of farmers in Spain have staged a second day of tractor protests across the country. The demonstrations have mirrored protests across Europe. Spanish farmers blocked highways and caused traffic jams to demand changes in European Union farming policies. They are also calling for more funds and measures to combat production cost hikes and severe drought. The protests Wednesday led to several main highways been blocked. Access to the eastern port of Castellon and the southeastern Jerez airport were temporarily blocked. State news agency Efe said that around 1,000 tractors were heading towards Barcelona city center. The protest is causing major traffic jams on roads into the northeastern port capital of Spain’s Catalonia region.

By CIARÁN GILES and RAF CASERT Associated Press

