The Spurs held practice at a Miami Beach school. And kids there got a huge surprise

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jacob Assaraf lost a bet, so he had to go through classes at Hebrew Academy on Wednesday wearing a suit instead of more casual attire. Turns out, that wasn’t the most unusual part of his day. Members of the boys and girls basketball teams at the small private school got quite a surprise — they got to be in the gym to watch No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama, coach Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs having a gameday shootaround session on their court. Popovich even posed for pictures with the group and engaged the players in a question-and-answer session.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.