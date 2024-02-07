The Spurs held practice at a Miami Beach school. And kids there got a huge surprise
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jacob Assaraf lost a bet, so he had to go through classes at Hebrew Academy on Wednesday wearing a suit instead of more casual attire. Turns out, that wasn’t the most unusual part of his day. Members of the boys and girls basketball teams at the small private school got quite a surprise — they got to be in the gym to watch No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama, coach Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs having a gameday shootaround session on their court. Popovich even posed for pictures with the group and engaged the players in a question-and-answer session.