The best street style from Seoul Fashion Week

Photos and interviews by Soeun Kim, Kahyun Lee and Getty Images; Text by Oscar Holland, CNN.

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — The “big four” fashion weeks — New York, London, Milan and Paris — may still dominate the industry’s calendar, but Seoul’s biannual showcase is gaining traction amid an explosion of interest in South Korean culture.

The Fall-Winter 2024 edition of Seoul Fashion Week, which wrapped up earlier this week, saw runway shows from more than 20 established and emerging brands. Hoping to “lead the growth of K-fashion,” organizers put on a five-day schedule opened by fashion week veteran Sooy Park’s Julycolumn and closed by avant-garde label Maison Nica,

Much of the buzz was reserved for appearances from major Korean celebrities including K-pop band NewJeans, which served as official ambassadors for the event. Some of the boldest looks, however, were found outside the shows, as attendees braved chilly temperatures in a flurry of wide-legged pants, long structured jackets and elaborate accessories.

Scroll down for some of the best looks from Seoul’s Dongdaemun Design Plaza.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.