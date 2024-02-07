Thanks to Taylor Swift, ads aimed at women are taking the Super Bowl by storm

By Jordan Valinsky and Alexandra Peers, CNN

New York (CNN) — Women watch the Super Bowl, too, right? And this year a slew of advertisers is expecting it.

Health and beauty companies, some for the first time, are joining the scrum of beverage, technology and auto brands that have long been a staple of the blockbuster sports event. In a bigger shift, several longtime Super Bowl advertisers, like M&M’S, have spots featuring women who, for a change, aren’t just sipping soda in tight pants.

Blame — or credit — singer Taylor Swift for this. Her much-publicized relationship with Kansas City Chief’s star Travis Kelce offers at least a chance of increased female viewership for this Sunday’s game in Las Vegas. She’s already been credited for a ratings bump for football since their relationship went public last October.

“Taylor Swift’s attendance at the Super Bowl will likely have a significant impact not only on the size of the audience but also its demographic make-up,” according to Paul Hardart, a clinical professor of marketing for New York University’s Stern School of Business.

“Swift boasts a massive, devoted fan base, and her relationship with Kelce adds an intriguing and romantic element to the event, making it even more appealing for brands to associate themselves with her presence,” he previously told CNN.

At least 110 million people (and likely more) are expected to tune-in to this year’s battle between the San Francisco 49ers and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

So Cardi B plugs Duck Plump lip gloss for L’Oreal NYX Professional Makeup, the first time the brand has advertised on the Super Bowl. The company says the spot “highlights powerful women” and will be “hilarious.” Meanwhile, e.l.f. cosmetics, also a first-time Super Bowl advertiser, reunites (some of) the cast of “Suits” in its spot as the lawyers haul various celebrities into court.

Prices for a 30-second ad cost between $6.5 million to $7 million, according to a source familiar with ad sales, and CBS said last week it’s sold out. The price is high, but industry analysts note that Super Bowl advertisements get much more publicity, and far more social media dissection and discussion than standard ones.

Of course, the Super Bowl’s traditional advertisers are present, too: State Farm insurance, Oreos, TurboTax and DoorDash. For Anheuser-Busch’s beers (including Bud Light), the Clydesdales are riding in for Budweiser again.

But the trend is smart and funny women this year.

Actress Scarlett Johansson endorses M&M’S as a comfort for her losing the Oscars race (twice). Jennifer Aniston carries an Uber Eats bag on a Hollywood set while jokingly forgetting former “Friends” costar David Schwimmer. And comedian Kate McKinnon chats thoughtfully about food waste in Hellman’s adorable commercial featuring “Mayo Cat.”

Frito-Lay’s, a frequent Super Bowl advertiser, features “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega in a supermarket shopping with two grandmothers. A fight with other shoppers for new spicy Doritos Dinamita chips ensues. (The grandmas win.)

As for at least one of the potential stars of the show, despite performing in Japan the previous day, Swift will likely attend the Super Bowl. At least the Embassy of Japan in the US issued a press release confirming that she can make it in time.

