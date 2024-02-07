Thailand and Muslim separatist rebels agree on roadmap to peace, Malaysian facilitator says

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia says the Thai government and Muslim separatist rebels in southern Thailand have agreed in principle to a roadmap to try to end a decades-long Muslim insurgency. The sides held two days of talks in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, and will meet again over the next two months to iron out details of the Joint Comprehensive Plan toward Peace,. The Malaysian facilitator said Wednesday that bBoth parties are willing to put pen on paper. He says previously there was no talk of signing any documents. Almost 7,000 people have died in the insurgency in Thailand’s three southernmost provinces, the only ones with Muslim majorities, since 2004.

