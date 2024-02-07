Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ is heading to Disney+ with 5 new songs added

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift’s blockbuster concert film “The Eras Tour” will make its streaming debut on Disney+. The Walt Disney Co. announced Wednesday that the film, now titled “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)” will land on the streaming platform March 15. Five new songs will be included with the film, including “Cardigan.” “The Eras Tour” amassed more than $262 million worldwide in theaters after opening in October, setting a record for concert films. Swift partnered with AMC Theaters for the release in a first-of-its-kind deal that cut out Hollywood studios and instead sent the film directly into theaters. That left a second round of bidding for streaming rights.

