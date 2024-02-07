Taylor Swift’s Eras tour movie is coming to Disney+

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras tour movie will stream exclusively on Disney+ starting on March 15, Disney announced Wednesday.

“Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)” is a concert film for the show in its entirety.

Disney said the stream will include four additional acoustic songs and the wildly popular single “cardigan.”

“The Eras Tour” film grossed more than $260 million in the global box office, making it the top selling concert film in box office history. The concert film quickly raked in cash – in its opening weekend, the pop singer’s concert film, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” raked in about $96 million in the box office in the United States and Canada.

The movie, directed by Sam Wrench, is nearly three hours long and was filmed over three nights at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles this past summer.

Like most things Taylor Swift, the concert film became a cultural phenomenon in theaters. Theaters gave out Taylor Swift-branded popcorn buckets. The pop star encouraged Swifties to sing and dance during the film, and fans were also inspired to dress up as if they were attending the live show.

Swift announced the concert film would be available on demand on December 13, the pop star’s birthday. The rental fee was $19.89, the year of her birthday (and also one of her studio albums). It has now found its streaming home on DIsney+ and will only be available to those subscribers.

The announcement from Disney came during its earnings release Wednesday, where Iger said the company is finally on an upward trajectory again. Disney continued to lose money in its streaming service business, though it has cut those losses compared to last year, and estimated that its streaming business will exit the red by the end of this year.

CNN’s Samantha Delouya, Scottie Andrews and Danielle Wiener-Bronner contributed to this report.

This story has been updated with additional context.

