Studies cited in case over abortion pill are retracted due to flaws and conflicts of interest

A medical journal has retracted studies claiming to show the harms of the leading abortion pill. The journal cites conflicts of interest by the authors. The decision comes just weeks before the Supreme Court hears arguments in a case that could determine access to mifepristone, which is used in medication abortion. Two of the retracted studies were cited in a Texas court ruling challenging the approval of the drug’s approval by U.S. officials. The medical publisher says it retracted the studies due to flaws in the research and undisclosed ties to anti-abortion groups by the authors.

By LAURA UNGAR and MATTHEW PERRONE Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.