Skip to Content
News

Special counsel investigating Biden’s handling of classified documents has completed probe, AG says

By
New
Published 4:24 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department special counsel investigating President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents has completed his inquiry and a report is expected to be made public soon, Attorney General Merrick Garland told lawmakers in a letter Wednesday.

Garland did not detail the conclusions of the report from special counsel Robert Hur, but did say that he was committed to disclosing as much of it as possible once the White House completes a review of the document for potential executive privilege concerns.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content