Santa Anita postpones Friday’s card in wake of historic rains in Southern California
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Santa Anita has postponed Friday’s nine-race card to give time for horses to return to a normal routine after training was suspended since last weekend. Regular training will resume Friday and racing will be held Saturday. This Friday’s races will be run on Feb. 15. Track officials say Santa Anita was hit with over 10 inches of rain since last weekend, but the forecast is quickly improving.