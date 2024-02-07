Sanders, Colorado close to adding Robert Livingston as defensive coordinator, AP source says

DENVER (AP) — A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are closing in on adding Cincinnati Bengals secondary coach Robert Livingston as the defensive coordinator. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not finalized the hiring. Livingston would take over for Charles Kelly, who’s now in a similar role at Auburn. Livingston is set to inherit a Colorado defense that surrendered 34.8 points and 453.3 yards per game in Sanders’ first season in charge.

