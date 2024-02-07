Skip to Content
Rocky Mountain National Park offering free Ranger-led ski tours

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Rocky Mountain National Park is offering ranger-led ski tours for free! These excursions will be located on the west side of the park near Grand Lake starting Friday, February 9, 2024.

They'll be cross-country style and this excursion is not for beginners. Participants must be 16 years or older. Each session will be about 1 to 2 hours long and will take place at 9-thousand feet in elevation. The tour itself is free however participants will be expected to bring their own gear. 

This Friday is the first of three different sessions offered in February. Reservations open on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. Space is limited to a maximum of 12 people per session. To make a reservation call, 970-586-1513.

