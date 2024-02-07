Rapper Quando Rondo is charged with DUI in Georgia, where he already faces drug and gang charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Rapper Quando Rondo has been charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving in Georgia, where he was already facing felony charges in state and federal courts. Jail records show Savannah police arrested the 24-year-old rapper, whose real name is Tyquian Bowman, on the two misdemeanor charges Tuesday. He was released on a $4,600 bond. A grand jury indicted Bowman last summer on gang and drug charges in Chatham County Superior Court. Then he was charged with federal drug crimes in December. The rapper’s defense attorney, Jonah Pine, told WTOC-TV the latest charges stem from a car crash last summer. Pine said prosecutors were trying to “heap more nonsense” onto this client.

