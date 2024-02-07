‘Puppy Bowl’ celebrates a big anniversary this year, one that shelter and rescue pups will cheer

NEW YORK (AP) — The annual “Puppy Bowl” turns 20 this year, well over middle age in dog years. There are some changes this year to the canine football telecast: Four previous puppy players return to be inducted in the new Puppy Bowl Hall of Fame and the show, which has grown to include armadillos, hedgehogs and chickens, will focus on dogs. The show is really just an excuse to spend time watching adorable, clumsy pups in colorful sweaters play with chew toys, wag their tails furiously and lick the camera. A deeper reason is to encourage animal adoption.

