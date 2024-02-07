Police in Indian-controlled Kashmir say militants fire on workers from Punjab state, killing 1

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police say militants in Indian-controlled Kashmir have fired at two workers from the northern state of Punjab, killing one and wounding another. Police blame militants fighting against Indian rule in the disputed region for the attack in Srinagar. Kashmir has witnessed a series of targeted killings since 2019 after New Delhi stripped the region of its semi-autonomy. Dozens of Hindus, including workers from Indian states, have been killed in the attacks that also have targeted Muslim village councilors, police officers and civilians.

