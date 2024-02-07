Panama ex-President Ricardo Martinelli receives political asylum from Nicaragua

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panama’s former President Ricardo Martinelli has received political asylum from Nicaragua days after the country’s Supreme Court denied his appeal over a money laundering conviction that carried a 10-year sentence. Martinelli’s attorney Shirley Castañeda said outside the Nicaraguan embassy Wednesday that “his political asylum had already been granted.” Asked why Martinelli had requested asylum, she said “because his life was in danger.” On Saturday, Martinelli had held a rally in Panama’s capital where he defiantly said he would still run in the country’s May 5 presidential election. He denied being guilty of any crimes.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.