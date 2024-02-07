Panama ex-President Ricardo Martinelli receives political asylum from Nicaragua
By ALMA SOLÍS
Associated Press
PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panama’s former President Ricardo Martinelli has received political asylum from Nicaragua days after the country’s Supreme Court denied his appeal over a money laundering conviction that carried a 10-year sentence. Martinelli’s attorney Shirley Castañeda said outside the Nicaraguan embassy Wednesday that “his political asylum had already been granted.” Asked why Martinelli had requested asylum, she said “because his life was in danger.” On Saturday, Martinelli had held a rally in Panama’s capital where he defiantly said he would still run in the country’s May 5 presidential election. He denied being guilty of any crimes.