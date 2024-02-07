On live TV, Guardian Angels rough up a man in Times Square then misidentify him as a ‘migrant’

NEW YORK (AP) — Members of the Guardian Angels roughed up a man they’d misidentified as a “migrant” during a live interview on Fox News Tuesday night. The altercation came as the Guardian Angels founder was speaking to Sean Hannity from Times Square. Members of the Guardian Angels could be seen pushing a man to the ground and putting him in a headlock following a disturbance off-screen. A police spokesperson says the man was a resident of the Bronx despite the group’s leader claiming he was a migrant shoplifter. The man was not charged with shoplifting but was issued a summons for disorderly conduct after trying to interrupt the broadcast and causing “public alarm” on the sidewalk.

